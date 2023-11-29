Former AEW star comments on why CM Punk joined WWE after "backstage bullsh*t"

A former AEW star has shared his thoughts on why CM Punk decided to return to the WWE despite the previous beef between the two parties, after what went down with Punk in Tony Khan's promotion a few months ago.

CM Punk has finally made his return to WWE after nine long years last Saturday at the Survivor Series PLE in his hometown, Chicago. Since then, almost everyone in the wrestling community has been talking about the moment. A former AEW star also shared his thoughts regarding Punk's move.

The former AEW star in question is Fuego Del Sol. Fuego has showered praise on the Second City Saint in the past and revealed that the latter helped him so much. Meanwhile, the Lucha wrestler has shared his thoughts on Punk returning to WWE after all the recent backstage drama in AEW.

Fuego Del Sol took to the "X" social media platform to share what he said while speaking on the Lighten Up Brother podcast recently. The tweet can be checked here.

"My thoughts on what led CM Punk back to WWE. WWE makes him fall out of love with Pro Wrestling, AEW comes along, peaks his interest, makes him reconsider Pro Wrestling He comes to AEW and gets the wrestling bug again, dare I say, he falls back in love with Pro Wrestling Backstage Bullsh*t causes his AEW departure, but does not for a second kill his rediscovered passion for pro wrestling… which leaves him no other option but to reconsider his relationship with WWE."

CM Punk's first potential feud amid WWE return

After CM Punk's music hit at the Survivor Series PLE, the crowd went bonkers, and fans watching at home also couldn't believe it. However, not everyone was as delighted. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins seemed disgusted and yelled cuss words at Punk while he was on the stage.

Moreover, Rollins had to be held back by WWE officials and even the commentators. While Seth could be seriously dejected, this could also be a part of the storyline to build up their potential feud going forward. How things progress between the two remains to be seen.

