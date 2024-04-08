Former AEW star has a hilarious reaction to Triple H's backstage photo with Stephanie McMahon 

Former AEW star Big Swole has reacted to Triple H's recent backstage photograph with former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon made a surprising return to WWE this past week at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. She again surprised fans by opening WrestleMania Sunday and welcoming the WWE Universe to the "Paul Levesque Era!" Stephanie was appointed CEO of the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. However, the Billion Dollar Princess resigned from her position in 2023.

On Twitter/X, Big Swole responded to a fan's comment on Triple H's heartwarming post with Stephanie McMahon. The fan claimed that The Game stole Vince McMahon's daughter and his company.

"IT’S ALL ABOUT THE GAME!" she wrote.

Triple H spoke about Stephanie McMahon at the WWE WrestleMania XL press conference

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Triple H Levesque recently spoke about many topics at the WrestleMania Sunday press conference. The Game also opened up about his wife, Stephanie McMahon, who recently returned to WWE TV at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The former world champion stated that he's happy to see Stephanie back in the company and revealed that she had her battles with a lack of confidence and self-doubt.

"Godda*n, my wife looked good, right? She hasn't lost a step. Can't even tell you what I'm thinking right now [laughs]. So great to have her back home, right? I get her home all the time but like to have her back here, to see the doubt leave her by being here for the last few days, to see her confidence come back, and to know that this is her home. All of you, all of us, and all of this business—it's her home! And as much as anybody on the planet, she belongs here, and, hopefully, she knows that now. So happy to have her back," he said. [1:03:08 - 1:04:17]

With the Triple H era in full flow, it will be interesting to see if Stephanie McMahon becomes an on-screen authority figure in the coming months.

