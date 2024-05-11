Former AEW star, who left in 2022, teases unexpected return

A former AEW wrestler who left the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022 seems interested in returning to the company's roster. And it looks like he has already picked up his opponent. That opponent is Nick Wayne, currently a part of The Patriarchy stable in the Jacksonville-based company.

The former AEW wrestler is Joey Janela. The 34-year-old was with Tony Khan's company from 2019 to 2022 and was one of their first signees. He was also on the card of the company's first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing in 2019. Janela's contract expired in 2022. Since then, the former AEW star has revealed the reason behind him leaving the company.

Joey Janela locked horns with Nick Wayne in a grueling 60-minute Iron Man Match at DEFY Wrestling's marquee event, DEFY Here And Now, on Friday, May 10, 2024, After an action-packed back and forth, Wayne defeated Janela 6-5.

At the venue, Janela challenged Wayne to a rematch inside an AEW ring.

"I will keep this short and sweet because there's a whole f**king show after this. So, Defyiants, you keep your word, and you keep it loud out here for those boys and girls. Nick Wayne, I think I should shoot my shot right here. In a couple of years, when I am ready, I want to do the next one at All Elite Wrestling," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan re-signs Joey Janela in the future.

AEW has signed some big names in the past few months

Tony Khan has stacked his roster with big names since 2019. The Jacksonville-based promotion even brought out the legendary Ric Flair for the Sting retirement angle. The other popular wrestlers signed with the company are Adam Copeland, Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada.

Recently, the company welcomed Junge Boy Jack Perry to the fold following a prolonged suspension in the aftermath of his brawl with CM Punk last year. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan ropes in more stars in the future.