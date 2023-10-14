Former AEW star makes surprise in-ring debut for WWE

A former AEW star, who shares his name with a legendary WWE wrestler, has recently made his NXT debut.

That wrestler is none other than Brian Pillman Jr., the son of the late great Brian Pillman, who had a legendary run in Stampede, WCW, ECW, and WWE. Pillman Jr. recently debuted in the Stamford-based promotion during an NXT live event in Largo, Florida.

Pillman has been pursuing wrestling as a career for a while now. He made his wrestling debut on the independent circuit in 2017. The following year, he signed with Major League Wrestling.

He then made his debut in AEW in 2019 and was with them until he bid farewell this year. Pillman's debut in NXT as Lexis King was hinted at in September through video promos.

Interestingly, Pillman's exit from Tony Khan's company was without any fanfare. It came out in the open only when his profile was removed from the main roster page, in stark contrast to the fanfare that surrounded Pillman Jr.'s entry in AEW.

Former AEW wrestler Lexis King, fka Brian Pillman Jr. cuts promo on NXT

When Lexis King appeared on this week's NXT, he cut a promo targeting his father. The former All Elite star revealed that he had no memories of his father because he passed away when he was just four years old.

He stated that he would adopt the surname 'King,' which his mother took after she remarried. With this, Lexis King has created an intense storyline for himself.

Lexis' mother was routinely seen attending her son's matches when she was alive. This isn't the first time a professional wrestler has used real-life incidents in wrestling storylines, but it is something that rarely happens.

