Former AEW star shares a four-word message after CM Punk's WWE return match gets announced

Following the announcement of CM Punk's return match to WWE for the first time in almost a decade, a certain former AEW name has sent a short message for him. This would be one of Punk's mentors and friends, Ace Steel.

Steel has been there for a lot of milestones in The Straight Edge Superstar's career. He was one of the first to train him as he was getting started, and the two even got to work together in Ring of Honor. Fast forward more than a decade, and the two previously were both signed with AEW, but all this changed following the "Brawl-Out" incident, which resulted in Steel's release.

On his latest Instagram story, Ace Steel reposted Madison Square Garden's post which announced CM Punk's return match. This will be against Dominik Mysterio, on December 26 in a live event, in front of the WWE Universe in New York. Steel had a short message, showing his support for his mentee.

"Who woulda thunk it?" Steel posted.

Following CM Punk's return to WWE almost three weeks ago, Ace Steel, who was one of his long-time friends and mentors, recently got a chance to comment on his return.

He expressed how proud he was of Punk, and then talked about the kind of person he was. He described how the Chicago native was strong-headed, and did not take things lightly.

"I'm very proud of my number one student that I've ever coached in the world for heading back to show the world who the f*** he is... The reason people hate him or whatever is he's not about the bulls***, and the guy doesn't take s***, and he doesn't take it lightly. And when you've had enough s***, you either explode, or you take care of business yourself, and you defend yourself," Ace Steel said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Despite the ugly mess that occurred before he left AEW, CM Punk now looks rejuvenated and is ready to make his mark in WWE after almost a decade.

