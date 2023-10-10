Former RAW Women's Champion will make her AEW debut during Dynamite's head-to-head against WWE NXT, according to fans

Wrestling fans are gearing up for an epic showdown as AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT lock horns in a ratings battle on Tuesday night.

Both companies have stacked their cards with top stars, and the shows will have the first 30 minutes commercial-free. Still, fans are particularly demanding that Tony Khan arranges for former WWE RAW Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, to make her All Elite Wrestling debut on Dynamite.

Amid the buzz, fans on Twitter are urging Tony Khan to make a bold move to bring in former WWE RAW Women's Champion Mercedes Mone for a Dynamite debut to counter NXT.

Check out the reactions below:

"BRING MERCEDES OUT TOMORROW, TONY. GET YO MOMENTUM BACK, SLAP HBK SO HIS EYE WORK RIGHT AGAIN N****! DO SOMETHING," a fan wrote.

"Bring her back in front of less than 3000 people LOL," one wrote.

"TK is literally trying to slap HBK so that he can see straight for the first time this decade," another wrote.

WWE is pulling out all the cards by featuring stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Paul Heyman on the white and gold brand. The rumor is buzzing that The Undertaker will also be in Orlando.

As the promotion brings in these top stars, AEW is also not backing down, with a stacked card featuring the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland, Saraya defending her Women's World Championship, Bryan Danielson facing Swerve Strickland, Eddie Kingston against Minoru Suzuki, and Jon Moxley returning to action.

AEW President Tony Khan praised former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone

Since leaving WWE, Mercedes Mone has made a name for herself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. At Resurgence on May 21, she advanced in the Strong Women's Championship tournament by defeating Stephanie Vaquer.

Despite making it to the finals, she suffered an injury during her match against Willow Nightingale, leading to an unfortunate loss.

Speaking on a media call, Tony Khan praised Mercedes Mone by calling her 'one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet.'

“I think one of the great stars that’s been involved in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, who I have a ton of respect for is Mercedes Mone and I think we have a good relationship and I also think she is one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet and it was great to have Mercedes Mone at AEW All In,” Tony Khan said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Mone has been rumored to be AEW bound for months, and she was even seen in the crowd at All Out in September in the iconic Wembley stadium.

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone on Dynamite tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.