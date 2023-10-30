Former UFC star wants Eddie Kingston: "Hopefully, Tony Khan is gonna man up and give me the match that I deserve" 

A former UFC fighter, and current NJPW star, has called-out AEW CEO Tony Khan, demanding a match against current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. The star in question is none other than Tom Lawlor.

In 2022, Lawlor and Eddie Kingston were both members of the NJPW roster. They faced each other on several occasions in tag team matches. Tom Lawlor has not yet faced Kingston in a singles match in AEW, but he has now called out the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston for a match.

Speaking in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune, Lawlor called out Eddie Kingston for a match.

"I’m a fan of AEW, I’m a fan of all pro wrestling. What I really want is that New Japan STRONG Title back. I keep seeing it on AEW TV around the waist of Eddie Kingston, who only shows up on AEW TV now. He just had a feud over the ROH Title, with a guy who he was fighting because that guy left the independent scene high and dry, didn’t finish up his commitments. Now, Eddie Kingston takes himself off the road, and is just defending that belt in AEW. It makes me sick. What I did, when I was the champ, was I increased my schedule," he said.

Furthermore, Lawlor has expressed his hope that Tony Khan will “man up” and give him the match:

"I started wrestling more places. It’s sad to see what that title’s become. Hopefully, Tony Khan is gonna man up, and give me the match that I deserve. I also haven’t gotten any credit for Adam Cole’s injury. He had an injured leg? That’s exactly what I attacked when I went after him, and he hasn’t been the same since. Where’s my credit? I get none." (H/T - Fightful)

Check out the full interview below:

Tom Lawlor talks about not having a match in Tony Khan's promotion

Tom Lawlor was set to make his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this year. He was set to face Adam Cole. However, Cole was unable to compete due to illness.

Speaking in the same interview, Lawlor talked about not having his match getting nixed in Khan's promotion.

"I mean I haven’t gotten a match with Adam Cole. I haven’t been back on AEW TV. I haven’t got a match there against anybody. So it sucks, right. I was set up for what would have been the biggest opportunity of my pro wrestling career in front of thousands of people live, in front of maybe a 100,000 people on pay-per-view. Instead, I got to go out there and wrestle, but it was a dark match. Nobody saw it. I got the win. Very disappointing. It all came together last minute, so it was whirlwind anyways, but then to have it end kind of like that, was just a kick in the nuts," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan has any plans for Tom Lawlor in his promotion.