Former WCW Champion clarifies he doesn't watch AEW; explains why he's critical of the company and Tony Khan

AEW receives a lot of feedback from pro wrestling stars who publicly critique the young promotion. Recently, a wrestling legend clarified some of his comments.

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo never shies away from sharing his opinions on the current product. He is a reputed figure in the industry. Russo has served as the former head writer of WWE during the Attitude Era. He also worked for WCW and later TNA. The 63-year-old is often labeled anti-WWE, anti-AEW, or anti-whichever the topic is being discussed.

The former Vic Venom took to X today to vent over a tweet he saw. The post in question apparently accused three pro wrestling pundits of being against Tony Khan's promotion - Russo, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Cornette. Russo dismissed this idea and revealed he doesn't watch the shows, while making an interesting comment on Khan:

"I just read a tweet that said guys like Bischoff, Cornette and Russo are swaying/encouraging/promoting fans to HATE @AEW?!!! Now, I don't know about the other two guys, but as far as me---that is ABSOLUTE BS. Bro---I don't even watch @AEW---I haven't for years. The only reason I ever bring up the company is because of @TonyKhan---who is a business onto himself. So let me be clear---if you are a fan of @AEW---GREAT---I would never tell you to stop doing something you enjoy . . . unless it's illegal," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Khan has not publicly responded to Russo as of this writing. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has never appeared for Khan's promotions and has not publicly worked for a major wrestling company in at least five years.

Tony Khan confirms AEW has not released a top star

Ricky Starks is still signed to All Elite Wrestling and is an active member of the roster.

There were recent rumors about Starks possibly being released from his All Elite contract, but locker room sources dismissed the talk and confirmed that Starks' status has not changed.

Speaking at the post-Revolution media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Starks. He confirmed that Absolute is still All Elite and went on to discuss his role in "major moments" for the company.

"I don't know what the rumor is. Ricky is part of [this company]. Ricky is definitely still under contract. I haven't seen that. Ricky was a big part of Sting's run. He was Sting's first match. Ricky and Big Bill... I'm very grateful, and I've said that to Ricky too, both right after the match and since, very grateful," he said.

Starks has not wrestled for Khan since he and Big Bill dropped the now-vacant World Tag Team Championship to Sting and Darby Allin on February 7. He did team with Parker Li for a win over Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan the next night at a TCW event.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Which online pro wrestling pundit would you rather listen to? Vince Russo Jim Cornette 0 votes View Discussion