Former World Champion explains why Tony Khan hasn't signed ex-WWE star yet (Exclusive)

WWE has let go of several superstars recently for various reasons. Some were released from the company as recently as last week, while a few walked out after choosing not to renew their contract. AEW has generally seen several of these former WWE stars join the promotion over the past few years.
They most recently brought in Andrade and had him debut on Dynamite just weeks after his exit from the Stamford-based promotion. That move seems to have landed both parties in hot water. However, one ex-WWE star that Tony Khan hasn't signed yet is Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion left the Stamford-based promotion on the expiry of his contract and is free to become All Elite.
Many expected Kross to show up in AEW almost immediately, but Tony Khan hasn't yet made a deal with the wrestler. Speaking on an episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that Tony Khan is learning from signing too many ex-WWE stars who end up returning to the promotion, and that could be the reason Kross hasn't become All Elite just yet.
"Here's the one thing I got to say about Tony Khan, bro. I think he is living in learning a little bit. You know, he's gone through a lot of really tough challenges in the business, but I think he's learned from them a little bit. I think that has something to do with him not signing Kross, you know, right away. You know what I'm saying? Where in the past, he would have been signed the next day. But, like I said, Chris, it does feel like AEW is a bargaining chip to get back to the WWE," Russo said.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett both walked away from World Wrestling Entertainment after their contracts expired in August 2025. Kross had gotten incredibly over with the fans after his promo during WrestleMania 41 weekend went viral. He would then go on to feud with Sami Zayn and have his last match in the company at SummerSlam 2025, in which he lost to Zayn.
