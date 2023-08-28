 Former world champion pinned at AEW All In

AEW All In has turned out to be the true entertainer that it was promised to be. In a shocker, one former AEW World Champion was pinned cleanly in the middle of the ring.

This shocking incident happened during a grueling six-man trios tag team match that had Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold (with Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Don Callis) clashing with The Golden Elite and "Hangman" Adam Page. The two teams squared off in the match to settle their grudge at AEW All In.

The match had plenty of awesome spots, including Omega doing a risky between-and-above-the-ropes maneuver to bring down his opponents. Omega also managed to land some brutal V-Triggers on his tormentors and bring Page in to clean house. In the end, though, Konosuke Takeshita, Don Callis' protege, pinned Kenny Omega cleanly to win the match for his team. Takeshita, who made his debut in AEW in 2021, was a dominant force throughout the match.

Omega is a former AEW World Champion and an Executive Vice President for the company. The crowd loved his charisma as he went through some incredible spots, but in the end, victory was not to be his.

Are you enjoying AEW All In so far? Tell us all about it in the comments section below!