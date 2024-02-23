Former World Champion sends a message ahead of his first AEW appearance since officially signing with the company

A top star has sent a message after being announced to appear on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The said person is Will Ospreay, who'll make his first appearance for All Elite Wrestling since inking a deal with the company.

The Aerial Assassin has performed several times in Tony Khan's promotion, albeit never as a full-time member of the roster. At Full Gear 2023, Ospreay was unveiled as the promotion's latest signing, agreeing to a multi-year deal. At this week's AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay was announced to make his first appearance as a contracted member of the company at next Wednesday's Dynamite.

Moreover, the 30-year-old is also slated to be in action at March 3rd's Revolution 2024, where he'll take on the Japanese prodigy, Konosuke Takeshita. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion recently took to Twitter to share his excitement ahead of his much-anticipated appearance next week.

"See ya next week. Billy GOAT Era begins. #AEWDyamite" tweeted Will Ospreay.

Disco Inferno is not happy with the buildup for Will Ospreay's match at AEW Revolution.

A few days back, Don Callis announced that Konosuke Takeshita would take on his Don Callis Family member stablemate, Will Ospreay, at Revolution 2024. On a recent edition of Keepin It' 100, Disco Inferno expressed his displeasure over how the match between Ospreay and Takeshita was announced.

Inferno thinks AEW should have done more to build up the clash rather than just simply announcing it on an episode of Dynamite

"This is a terrible buildup. Like they just put this together so that the dirt sheet guys can throw in over how many stars it would be. But this is a horrific buildup for a match. I'm sorry. If I was Don, c'mon, he could have come up with something more creative than this," said Inferno.

Regardless of the lackluster buildup, it's safe to say Will Ospreay and Takeshita could possibly have the best match of the night at Revolution.

