Former world champion teases blockbuster AEW return after over 4-months absence

A former world champion looks to have his eye on an AEW return in the near future, that is, if his social media account is to be believed.

The star in question is Rush, the former ROH World Champion who hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since the May 26th, 2023 edition of AEW Rampage when La Faccion Ingobrenable were defeated by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

Since that match, Rush's future with All Elite Wrestling had been put in doubt as supposed interest from WWE led to many people speculating that El Toro Blanco would leave AEW. However, it was announced in July that he had put pen to paper on a new deal.

Since signing his new contract, Rush hasn't been seen on TV. But that doesn't mean he hasn't got a return in mind, as one of his latest tweets has got people talking about a possible comeback.

La Faccion Ingobrenable has been involved in several pre-taped segments in recent weeks where it looks as if Rush is plotting something for the rest of the group. What is he planning? Only time will tell!

Another AEW star recently signed a new contract

It has been a busy few months when it comes to contracts in both WWE and AEW, with news surrounding LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus all spreading across the internet, while The Elite and The Dark Order have all committed their futures to All Elite Wrestling.

Another person who has committed their future to the company is ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, who recently announced that he has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Kingston stated that no one needs to know how much he's earning, only that when it comes to his wrestling, people need to know that there is nowhere he'd rather be than All Elite Wrestling.

