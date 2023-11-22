Former World Heavyweight Champion not returning to Survivor Series: WarGames this year, according to WWE Universe

Fans have been eagerly speculating about the possible return of former WWE Champion CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The show, set to take place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, has sparked rumors that he may make a surprise appearance.

The speculation intensified when Cody Rhodes, the leader of one of the teams in the WarGames match, revealed the fifth member of his team on the latest edition of RAW. To the surprise of many, it was Randy Orton, his former stable leader from Legacy.

Following this revelation, fans on Twitter have been buzzing with mixed opinions. Some believe that Punk's absence from the event indicates that he won't be returning to WWE anytime soon, suggesting that the promotion doesn't need him. Others still hold out hope that he may make a comeback at the Royal Rumble.

However, for weeks, Shinsuke Nakamura has been cutting cryptic promos stating he is waiting for someone to show up. Fans are also wondering if it's the former AEW star.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo says CM Punk should not return to WWE

With recent teases on WWE programs, fans believe that CM Punk is set to return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, Vince Russo has a different take on these speculations.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that the former AEW Champion should not return to WWE, stating:

"I gotta tell you. Here's the thing, man. If I'm CM Punk, I have created a great brand for myself. The controversy has created a great brand for CM Punk. If I'm Punk, I would be done hitching my wagons to anybody. Take that brand and do your own thing. Right after this, we got a show with EC3. If EC3 can start his own wrestling promotion with a fraction of the money Punk has, if I was Punk, my days of working for anybody would be over. The only person I'm working from here on is me," said Vince Russo.

Only time will tell if CM Punk will indeed make a return to the Stamford-based promotion, but until then, fans will continue to speculate and eagerly await any updates on the situation.

With Survivor Series: WarGames set to take place in the hometown of the former AEW star, it will be interesting to see if Punk indeed comes back to WWE after nine years.

Do you want to see Punk back in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound of in the comments section below.

