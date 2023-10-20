Former World Heavyweight Champion will make blockbuster WWE return to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, according to fans

The wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation as fans want to see Seth Rollins face the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in a match at WrestleMania 40.

The name that keeps surfacing as a potential opponent for The Visionary is none other than CM Punk. For weeks, the WWE Universe has been treated to subtle hints and references that suggest a possible showdown between Punk and Rollins.

Punk's termination from AEW came after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. There have been rumors of a comeback to the promotion where he made a name for himself.

WWE has also been teasing references to Seth Rollins in his recent program with Shinsuke Nakamura. When Rollins called himself the 'best in the world,' Michael Cole referenced his ROH promo, while Corey Graves used his infamous 'devil' promo from ROH to promote Rollins' match against Nakamura.

These little details have led to fans wanting to see Seth Rollins face CM Punk at WrestleMania. Fans on Twitter are buzzing with potential possibilities for the match, labeling it as the 'money match,' while some hope that this matchup could headline The Show of Shows.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mark Henry wants to see CM Punk return to WWE and challenge Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and Bully Ray recently discussed Punk's potential return to the global juggernaut.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry stated that he wants to see Punk return to the Stamford-based promotion and challenge Seth Rollins for the world title.

"I don't want to see nothing more than [CM Punk challenging Rollins]," Mark Henry said. "That would be a monumental deal for both parties involved. It would be monumental to hear CM Punk's music play, to come out against Seth Rollins."

Even Ray shared his thoughts on the matter, stating that he would prefer to see Punk in IMPACT Wrestling instead.

"I think CM Punk would mean more for the professional wrestling business overall in a different company other than AEW or the WWE. I think that him in Impact could help raise Impact's stock, but I totally understand why he would want to go back to the WWE."

If The Second City Saint does return to WWE, fans can finally see Rollins facing off against the former AEW World Champion.

Do you want to see Rollins vs. Punk at WrestleMania next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches