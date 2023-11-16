Former WWE champion makes AEW in-ring return after almost two months 

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite was live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. This was the final Dynamite ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The show opened with tag team action where Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta took on International Champion Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion Hook.

Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy have been feuding for the International Championship for months now. But in the recent weeks, the animosity between Yuta and Hook has also seemingly risen.

This match was the former WWE champion's first AEW match since suffering a concussion on November 29 Dynamite edition, where Moxley was defending his International Championship against Rey Fenix. Moxley reportedly had suffered a concussion during the match, and Fenix hit a couple of piledrivers to the former for the finish, and won the title.

On Dynamite, before the match even started, both the teams started brawling outside the ring. This hard-hitting match saw Wheeler Yuta pin the FTW Champion Hook with a seatbelt pin for the victory.

Former WWE champion Moxley will face the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy for the title at Full Gear on November 18.

