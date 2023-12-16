Former WWE champion pinned upon massive return after 14 years 

A certain former WWE champion has just been pinned in what was his return to Ring of Honor for the first time in 14 years. This would be the Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson.

Tonight, Danielson, along with former WWE Superstars Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley of the BCC, took on Mark Briscoe and FTR in six-man tag team action, which would be in honor of the late Jay Briscoe.

This would be Bryan Danielson's first match in ROH since 2009, where he faced former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness. But his return did not go according to plan.

This match was gruesome, as it started with heavy offense coming from both sides, but it took a drastic turn after the basic rules of the ring could not stop the six men.

All six men were counted out, and the referee had to call for the bell. Mark Briscoe expressed his dismay, as this was supposed to be a match in favor of his brother. He then proposed to restart the match, but this time with it being anything goes.

All hell broke loose as nothing was holding back the six men from dishing out extreme pain to one another. Eventually, Mark Briscoe planted Bryan Danielson with a piledriver on a pile of steel chairs for the win.

What were your thoughts on the match? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.