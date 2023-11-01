Former WWE champion poses as iconic film character, asks fans to guess their portrayal

It's Halloween, and several stars from WWE and AEW have been showing off their costumes. Some have dressed up to pay tribute, while others are just enjoying the spooky season. Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya has shared her own costume and asked fans to guess who she is.

Saraya has been rather busy since joining All Elite Wrestling late last year. After returning to in-ring competition for the first time in five years, she managed to create a faction, compete in front of one of the biggest crowds in wrestling history in her home country, and win the AEW Women's World Championship.

However, as seen in the below tweet, the 31-year-old seems to be taking it easy today. Saraya took to X and uploaded a picture of her Halloween costume, asking fans to guess who she chose to portray.

Several fans correctly surmised that The Anti-Diva is dressed as Angelina Jolie's iconic character, Lisa Rowe, from the movie Girl, Interrupted.

Saraya shared a heartwarming moment with fellow former WWE Superstars

The woman formerly known as Paige has had a tough time in the wrestling industry, enduring controversy and career-threatening injuries. But now that she's made it to the other side and is able to step back into the ring, she has a new perspective.

Much like Saraya, former WWE stars Bryan Danielson and Adam Copeland (fka Edge) were once forced into retirement by nagging injuries, but they also managed to come back, and all three are now riding high in All Elite Wrestling.

After Copeland's debut at AEW WrestleDream, Saraya took to X and shared a moment that the three had together. The 31-year-old said that she was grateful to be able to wrestle again:

"You know what was really cool yesterday. Was before the show I was standing in the ring, and I saw @EdgeRatedR on one side and @bryandanielson on the other, and I just was like 'holy sh*t. None of us thought we would wrestle again' and I felt very grateful. Very cool moment. @AEW."

