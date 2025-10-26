Former WWE champion shares thoughts on Jon Moxley’s controversial incident at AEW WrestleDream

A former WWE champion recently shared his thoughts on a controversial spot that occurred during Jon Moxley's match at AEW WrestleDream 2025.

Ad

The Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin 'I-Quit' match was the main event of last week's AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view. The match had everything from high-risk maneuvers to intense drama to grueling spots, which are not easy on the eyes. That said, it's what we've come to expect whenever Allin and Moxley face each other. In one of those spots, Moxley dunked Allin's head in a fish tank, waterboarding him, which caught the attention of former WWE United States Champion Ken Anderson (a.k.a. Mr Kennedy).

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Mic Check with Mr. Anderson podcast, the former WWE star said the spot made for good TV and called it a "piranha match."

“Simulated drowning. That’s f***ing good TV. I saw Sting come back and smash the (knee). I was wondering, are we doing a piranha match or something like that?,” said Mr. Kennedy

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Ad

Mr. Kennedy says he is interested in working with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) in AEW

In a separate part of the podcast, Anderson (also known as Mr. Kennedy) was asked which AEW stars he would want to work with if he were to collaborate with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Anderson mentioned Dante Martin, Julia Hart, and Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose). The former WWE United States Champion went on to say that he likes the Purveyor of Violence but doesn't want to do any hardcore stuff.

Ad

"What’s his name? Dean Ambrose. I really like that guy. I don’t want to do any of the hardcore stuff. No, I don’t want to be taking back bumps onto Janice,” said Kennedy

Time will tell whether Moxley and Kennedy will ever work together in the wrestling industry, in some capacity.

Please credit the Mic Check podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences