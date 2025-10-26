Former WWE champion shares thoughts on Jon Moxley’s controversial incident at AEW WrestleDream

A former WWE champion recently shared his thoughts on a controversial spot that occurred during Jon Moxley's match at AEW WrestleDream 2025.
The Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin 'I-Quit' match was the main event of last week's AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view. The match had everything from high-risk maneuvers to intense drama to grueling spots, which are not easy on the eyes. That said, it's what we've come to expect whenever Allin and Moxley face each other. In one of those spots, Moxley dunked Allin's head in a fish tank, waterboarding him, which caught the attention of former WWE United States Champion Ken Anderson (a.k.a. Mr Kennedy).
Speaking on his Mic Check with Mr. Anderson podcast, the former WWE star said the spot made for good TV and called it a "piranha match."
“Simulated drowning. That’s f***ing good TV. I saw Sting come back and smash the (knee). I was wondering, are we doing a piranha match or something like that?,” said Mr. Kennedy
Mr. Kennedy says he is interested in working with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) in AEW
In a separate part of the podcast, Anderson (also known as Mr. Kennedy) was asked which AEW stars he would want to work with if he were to collaborate with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Anderson mentioned Dante Martin, Julia Hart, and Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose). The former WWE United States Champion went on to say that he likes the Purveyor of Violence but doesn't want to do any hardcore stuff.
"What’s his name? Dean Ambrose. I really like that guy. I don’t want to do any of the hardcore stuff. No, I don’t want to be taking back bumps onto Janice,” said Kennedy
Time will tell whether Moxley and Kennedy will ever work together in the wrestling industry, in some capacity.
