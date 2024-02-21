Former WWE Champion teases a brand new look ahead of AEW return on Dynamite this week

An AEW star unveiled his new gear ahead of his Dynamite match coming up this week. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

RVD is one of the biggest high-flying stars in the wrestling industry right now. He is a former WWE Superstar who made a name for himself by performing gravity-defying maneuvers. He has made sporadic appearances in AEW since August last year.

The 53-year-old star is now set to team with HOOK and 'Hangman' Adam Page against Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

On his 1 of A Kind podcast, he revealed his new gear, designed by artist Joe Holland, for his Dynamite contest. He was visibly happy to see his new gear.

”I haven’t seen the outfit yet but I was ripping it open. We were talking earlier and now I’m pulling out – the color of yin and yang, black and white. Lots of detail on that. I got to make sure I look tan as f*** to wear white. Man, you can’t even tell it’s white though there’s a lot of pain on this one. Holy cow, that one looks sweet. Whoa, what dude, I love it, yeah, is it, are those dice? They’re dice, what, yeah look at that. First, I thought they were ghosts or something, and can you, oh yeah, I see the dice, it’s more apparent, I think, on the back. I can see some of the square edges. Dude, that’s bada**," said RVD. [H/T - Ringside News]

RVD shares his thoughts about AEW star HOOK

Mr. PPV has teamed up with HOOK multiple times in 2023. The unlikely duo have turned out to be unexpectedly good and seem to have good chemistry between them.

While speaking on The Two Man Power Trip, Rob Van Dam candidly spoke about HOOK and lauded his character.

"He's a very likable guy and um... [that's] not just first-hand from me thinking he's got a good vibe, [and] I like him, but I even noticed first that the crowd took to him so much, and so... I was trying to figure that out, like, what is that about him? I think it's cool that he's Taz's son," RVD said.

It will be interesting to see him wrestle once again on Dynamite this week.

