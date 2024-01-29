Former WWE Champion to turn heel for the first time in AEW after blockbuster return? Looking at the chances

A former WWE and ECW champion is potentially set to make his return on AEW TV this Wednesday on Dynamite, and it could be a setup for his first-ever heel turn.

Two of the biggest AEW stars as of now, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page, have been feuding with each other for the past several months, even after Swerve defeated Hangman in two straight matches. Meanwhile, Hangman Page hinted at a former WWE champion being Swerve's opponent this week on Dynamite.

The former WWE champion in question is Rob Van Dam (RVD). Both Strickland and Hangman were given the chance to select an opponent for each other. Swerve chose his stablemate, Toa Liona, to face Page, whereas Hangman just said Swerve has to wait "The whole F'in show" to find out."

In case you didn't know, "The Whole F'in Show" is the nickname of ECW legend Rob Van Dam. It was previously reported that RVD is set to return on Dynamite this week. Therefore, Van Dam could be the surprise opponent for Swerve Strickland this Wednesday. This would be RVD's first AEW appearance after months.

However, RVD could shock everyone by joining The Mogul Embassy and turning on Hangman Page after his match with Swerve. This will mark his first-ever heel turn in the promotion as well. It will be interesting to see Van Dam playing a heel character, as he has always been beloved by the fans, and it could be tough for him to be hated.

The former WWE champion's last appearance on AEW

The former WWE champion, Rob Van Dam, last appeared on AEW Dynamite over three months ago for a tag team match alongside the FTW champion, Hook, to take on Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds. RVD and Hook ended up winning the match as well.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen what Rob Van Dam brings to the table if and when he makes his return to AEW TV potentially this Wednesday on Dynamite.

