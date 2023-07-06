Former WWE duo returns to AEW; surprisingly gets squashed on Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite former WWE Superstars made their return. The stars were none other than The Bollywood Boyz.

The duo partnered with The Blade to take on Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. Prior to this match, the former WWE Superstars had only made a few appearances on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The last time the Bollywood Boyz appeared on AEW television was in March. They made their Rampage debut during the special St. Patrick's Day Slam edition. Unfortunately, they lost their match against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

Tonight, the duo made their AEW Dynamite debut. They also teamed up with The Blade for the first time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The trios match was a short one. Right as the match began, The Bollywood Boyz looked to gain the upper hand but all their efforts went in vain. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions and Gunn dominated the rest of the bout. Anthony Bowens especially, was fired up as he took out all three of his opponents on his own.

The Acclaimed quiet comfortably picked up the victory. The Bollywood Boyz have appeared on All Elite Wrestling's television a total of four times and unfortunately have ended up losing every time.

Their celebrations were cut short by QTV's Harley Cameron. She popped up on the Titantron to announce that next week she will be performing live on Dynamite to show off her vocal skills.

