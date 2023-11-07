Former WWE manager on Flair going to AEW - “I’m not knocking Ric, I’m glad he’s got his deal”

A former WWE manager recently commented on Ric Flair's signing with All Elite Wrestling and stated that he's glad that The Nature Boy got his deal.

The name in question is none other than Jim Cornette, who often criticizes the AEW product. However, the veteran had some interesting words for the WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who recently signed a multi-year contract with Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran stated that he doesn't have anything against Flair and had some advice for the 16-time World Champion:

"But you know that again, I’m not knocking Ric, I’m glad he’s got his deal because I can’t imagine why Tony gave it a long-term deal just to get Ric to make appearances for Sting’s retirement. What is he going to do afterwards? They don’t listen to any legends that have any opinions anyway, and I don’t honestly know that Ric has been paying enough attention in the wrestling business over the past few years to have a goddamn opinion or gives a sh*t."

The former WWE manager further added:

"I know that he was the only one when he was the booker in 89 and early 90 in WCW that got the ratings back up and got the pay-per-views back up and got the quality of the show back up. But that’s when he was in the middle of it. And he, as we mentioned, he was the big picture guy that put things together and then me and Kevin [Sullivan] do the details, the paperwork. I don’t think in 35 years, he suddenly decided I want to do all this sh*t by myself. I’ll take over the book, Tony. So he can’t and shouldn’t wrestle. He overshadows anybody he manages or appears with unless it’s like Sting where they got the history." [H/T:InsideTheRopes]

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes Darby Allin should pay the company back for getting injured outside of AEW

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently made a bold statement about Darby Allin and stated that he should be held accountable for all his stunts outside the ring.

On a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran stated that Tony Khan should put a clause in Darby Allin's contract for all his activities outside of pro wrestling.

"If I was a competent attorney working for Tony Khan, then I would insert a clause in Mr. Allin's contract that said if he injured himself to the point where he could not compete, doing an outside wrestling activity not promoted by AEW, then he would immediately not get anymore f**king money for the remainder of his contract or until he came back and could wrestle." [From 07:18 - 07:44]

Expand Tweet

Cornette further stated that Darby Allin should be forced to return all the money he earned through AEW:

"As a matter of fact, now that I think about it, they should insert a clause that says, 'Not only does he not get paid anymore, but he has to pay all the money he's already made back.'" [From 08:07 - 08:16]

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Let us know in the comments below.

