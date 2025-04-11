Former WWE Money in the Bank winner volunteers to help Ricochet in AEW

A former WWE United States Champion offered help for Ricochet regarding the injustice happening with him in AEW. The star volunteered to help The Future of Flight by forming a union.

Former WWE Money in the Bank winner Baron Corbin (aka Tom Pestock) wants to help Ricochet in AEW. The 40-year-old star was surprisingly released from the Stamford-based promotion last year after more than 12 years in the company. Corbin has been active on the independent wrestling scene since his release.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin acknowledged what's happening with Ricochet. Mr. High Fly has been a smug heel for quite some time, and fans make fun of him for being bald. Furthermore, his opponents also slap his bald head during matches to disrespect him. Nevertheless, the popular indie wrestler and journalist Simon Miller called out the anti-bald agenda with the former Intercontinental Champion in AEW.

Taking notice of Simon Miller's post, Baron Corbin replied to it, saying all the bald men should unite and help out Ricochet.

"I agree. We might have to help @KingRicochet out. Bald dudes unite!" Corbin wrote.

Ever since Baron Corbin's release from the WWE, fans have been wondering whether he would sign with All Elite Wrestling. While there are no reports regarding the same as of now, it will be interesting to see if Corbin goes All Elite sooner rather than later.

Former WWE star comments on failing to win a major title match

At the recent AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View, former WWE star Ricochet squared off against Speedball Mike Bailey and Kenny Omega in a Three-way match with Kenny's International Title on the line. The amazing 30-minute encounter ended with Omega pinning Ricochet to retain.

Following his loss, The Future of Flight claimed he had won the match, writing the following on X (fka Twitter):

"Once again, I am completely SCR*WED out of a title match. Multiple occasions I had the match won. But thanks to Dummy Omega, my quest for Championship Gold continues on 🤬 #AEWDYNASTY was a total failure. At least Dumbballs Mike Bailey's leg is hurt 😂 "

Moreover, the former Intercontinental Champion's quest for a singles title continues in AEW. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for him.

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More