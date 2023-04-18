Former WWE name set to make surprising debut on AEW programming

An ex-WWE personality is scheduled to perform in his debut AEW match soon.

The personality in question is Pat Buck. While he previously worked in WWE as a backstage producer, he requested his release just after WrestleMania 38. After his release was granted, Buck signed with AEW as a coach in 2002. He also appeared in a House Rules Tour match, being defeated by QT Marshall in a singles match.

Pat Buck is also set to appear in his first match on AEW programming, as he takes on Juice Robinson on Dark. While the show has already been taped earlier this week, the episode will air this Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Pat Buck reportedly left WWE due to the immense workload

Pat Buck's schedule in the Stamford-based promotion was apparently too demanding for him to spend time with his family, leading to his exit after WrestleMania 38.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the workload for backstage producers is much more than the stars on the roster. This resulted in Pat Buck choosing to join AEW instead.

“The story I was told was I mean, I don’t want to say that the job sucks, but these producers work all of them, they work RAW and SmackDown. The vast majority of the wrestlers they work RAW or they go home or they work SmackDown and they go home. All of the agents, they have to fly in and they have to work RAW and they have to be home for like a second and they have to work SmackDown," Bryan Alvarez said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Pat Buck in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think Pat Buck is better off in Tony Khan's company than in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes