Former WWE name threatens Tony Khan following The Elite's attack last week 

A certain former WWE Superstar has claimed that he too was willing to go after Tony Khan following the beating he received at the hands of The Elite last week. This would be Jeff Jarrett.

Last week, in a shocking conclusion to Dynamite, Jack Perry and the AEW President had a face-to-face encounter in the ring, as Perry wished to be reinstated back to the company. Khan made this official, but he was blindsided and at the receiving end of an attack by The Elite.

On a recent edition of his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett talked about the segment and how authority figures in wrestling over the years have always had moments as such. He then jokingly talked about how he wished he had a chance to bash Tony Khan's head with his guitar.

"Authority figures in wrestling, since the beginning of time, have always toted an a** whooping," Jarrett said. "I only have one regret so far in the story, and we're a long way, I hope so, from finishing the story... Would you love to see The Last Outlaw wrap a guitar around Tony Khan's head?"

He then went into further detail on the segment and how every kind of wrestling fan would enjoy this.

"The definition of a good deal in the professional wrestling industry is a win, win, win," Jarrett continued. "There's three components, you've got to have the protagonist side and the antagonist side, or the heel and babyface. You've got to have talent, and you've got to mix it all together, but the biggest winner of all has to be the fans... For those who hate Tony, it's a win. For those who love Tony, it's a big a** win." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Tony Khan reveals he'll have an on-site authoritative figure replacement

After the attack on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan has been in a neck brace and has had limited his appearances during shows. He recently revealed that in his place, there will be someone else managing the show onsite.

While talking to TV Insider, Khan revealed that he would still be overlooking the show, but he won't be there in person. He said that all will be revealed on Dynamite, and there will be more to come regarding this power struggle within the company.

"We all have experience working outside the office. During the lockdown, we got used to meetings on Teams and Zoom. I’ll still be overseeing AEW and managing the show remotely. As for who will be the highest-ranking official onsite, stay tuned Wednesday. It will certainly be addressed this week on TBS. This power struggle that is happening in AEW." [H/T - TVInsider]

By the look of things, this situation between Tony Khan and The Elite has just begun, and it remains to be seen what other developments will happen between both sides moving forward.