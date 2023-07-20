Former WWE personality welcomes baby girl

Former WWE producer, Pat Buck, has reason to celebrate as he recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife.

Pat Buck's journey in wrestling began in August 2019 when he joined WWE as a producer. However, in a turn of surprising events, he resigned from promotion shortly after WrestleMania 38. Only 10 days later, Buck made headlines again, signing with AEW as a coach. As time went on, in August 2022, he climbed the ranks and was eventually appointed as the Vice President of Talent Development in Tony Khan's promotion.

Amidst these professional highs and lows, Pat Buck and his wife were blessed with a baby girl named Moira Jeanne. He couldn't make it to Dynamite this week in Boston due to the happy occasion. The announcement came from his Twitter account, where he shared the joyous news with the world.

"Almost made it to @aew in Boston, but…. Moira Jeanne has entered the 🌍! #4bucks," Buck tweeted.

Former WWE producer Pat Buck gets a new position in AEW

Former WWE producer Pat Buck who joined AEW last year, has seen a series of promotions within the promotion. Initially hired as a coach, Buck was later promoted to Vice President of Talent Relations.

Recently, it was reported by PWInsider that Pat Buck has taken on a new role in AEW as Vice President of Talent Coaching. He will oversee the coaching staff for matches on AEW's shows like Dynamite and Collision in this position.

Buck has brought in significant names like Ari Daivari and Sarah Stock. Daivari's work was praised as he was the person to produce the between FTR and Bullet Club Gold on July 15, 2023, on Collision.

