Former WWE star makes AEW return after 3 months

Another former WWE star made a return on this week's edition of AEW Rampage. That talent is none other than "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer.

Archer last competed in All Elite Wrestling on the November 18, 2022, edition of the Friday Night Show. He suffered a pinfall loss against Ricky Starks on that occasion.

The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion recently expressed frustrations due to a lack of in-ring action, with his last match before tonight taking place in NJPW in December last year.

However, on the latest edition of Rampage, Archer was able to showcase his skills against Bryce Saturn in a singles match. He made short work of his opponent on the show, with his mentor and WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts by his side.

With an important victory on his comeback in the Jacksonville-based promotion, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan gives Lance Archer a sustained run in the coming weeks.

He could prove to be a credible challenger for either the TNT or the All-Atlantic Championship after the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

