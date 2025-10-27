  • home icon
  • Former WWE star breaks silence after shocking AEW debut: "Cry harder, marks"

Former WWE star breaks silence after shocking AEW debut: "Cry harder, marks"

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 27, 2025 09:01 GMT
Ex-WWE star on her AEW debut (Source-Instagram)

A former WWE star opened up on social media following her AEW TV debut recently. The star also sent a message to the fans after interrupting top stars during the debut.

The former WWE star, Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox) has a message following her AEW debut. The 30-year-old star was released from the Stamford-based promotion in November last year and has been on the independent wrestling scene for months. She made a surprising appearance on Collision last Saturday alongside her real-life girlfriend, Miranda Alize.

They interrupted Tay Melo and Anna Jay during a backstage segment. Nixon and Miranda challenged TayJay for a match that has yet to be officially announced. Following her surprising All Elite Wrestling debut, the erstwhile Tegan Nox also sent a message to haters, saying she is going to show everyone:

"Hahaha cry harder, marks. The Mrs and I are gonna show everyone what they’re missing out on! 💜❤️"

Former WWE star on her dream matches in AEW

The former WWE star, Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox) also listed down the women she would like to wrestle in AEW earlier this year. Speaking with We Just Talk Wrestling podcast, Nixon named stars like Kris Statlander, Athena, Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale, and Toni Storm as the stars she would love to wrestle:

"There's so many. Kris Statlander, that could be a banger. Mercedes Mone, I'd like to run that back with her again. Athena, dude. There's so many people I want to wrestle Willow Nightingale. So many people. So many people I want to wrestle. So Toni Storm's up there, just because I wrestled Toni for a very, very long time. I've known Toni for close to my entire career. So that's probably like 12 years I've known Tony. Alex Windsor, obviously, big history with her."

Fans will have to wait and see if the erstwhile Tegan Nox becomes a full-time member of the AEW roster.

