Former WWE star goes on expletive-filled rant; visibly upset at major snub, fires unhinged shots

A female professional wrestler who has previously been on the AEW and the WWE: NXT roster went on an NSFW rant against the wrestling industry. It is somewhat rare for wrestlers to expose internal incidents and frustrations in public and diss their industry, but Ivelisse has done just that. The post itself is a mouthful.

Ivelisse has left nothing left to imagination while dissing her former employers.

The tirade began when she posted about PWI's 250 greatest women wrestlers list that comes out yearly, which somehow didn't include her. The Ace in the Hole has competed with the best in her time at WWE NXT, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW.

You can view her uncensored tweet

The post that began it all

The posts became pretty intense.

In her career, she has had matches with Tamina Snuka, Saraya (then known as Paige), Velvet Sky, and others.

Former AEW and WWE NXT roster member Ivelisse talks about her stint

Ivelisse has gone on record to say that she was the lowest-paid on the roster when she was with WWE NXT. Interestingly, Ivelisse was with FCW, rebranded as NXT, in 2012, during the infamous stint of Bill DeMott, who resigned from the company under controversial circumstances, after working with the Stamford-based company for two stints, from 2001 to 2007 and later from 2011 to 2015.

Women's wrestling is currently much more evolved than in the eighties and nineties. Women's wrestling can now be seen headlining pay-per-views, and the edgy content of the past is almost non-existent.



