Former WWE star jokingly accused of being a “piece of sh*t” in real-life after victory over Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

A WWE star reacted to Shane Haste defeating AEW star Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. The star in question is Dijak.

At the New Japan Pro Wrestling's New Year Dash 2024, The Mighty Don't Kneel, consisting Shane Haste, Zack Sabre Jr., Kosei Fujita, and Mike Nicholls, defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

Following the bout, Dijack hilariously reacted to Shane Haste's TMDK faction defeating a team of former champions.

"That @ShaneTMDK might have just beat a bunch of WWE champions and IWGP champions, but man is he a real piece of s**t backstage and in real life," Dijak posted.

Dijak and Shane Haste worked together in WWE's faction Retribution where Dijak was known as T-Bar and Haste as Slapjack.

AEW star Jon Moxley wants Marina Shafir to represent BCC in Japan

Blackpool Combat Club consists of Jon Moxley, Brian Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in AEW.

Recently, the former AEW champion talked about recruiting a female associate, Marina Shafir, to represent their faction in Japan.

"Friend of The Blackpool Combat Club, Marina Shafir. It's a goal of mine to get her out to Japan. She wants a shot in Japan. Bring the best women you got because that's one of the baddest bit**es walking the planet. She will come here representing the BCC. Blackpool Combat Club has plans in Japan for 2024 and beyond. I want to come back with Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. We want to get our Wheeler Yuta, our young rookie out here and have him test himself, and build himself and prove his mettle," he said.

At the Wrestle Kingdom 18 Pay-Per-View, David Finlay defeated Moxley and Osprey to win his first-ever IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

