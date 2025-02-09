Former WWE star has an online meltdown, publicly reveals why he is no longer happy re-signing with AEW

AEW and WWE fans are allowed constant access to their favorite stars thanks to the social media era of pro wrestling. This can often make for unforeseen events, but can also be used to advance various storylines. One controversial AEW star is currently having a wild time on social media.

Lio Rush's wrestling career has been shrouded in drama. The talented entertainer joined WWE in 2017 with just under four years of experience. Rush was released in April 2020 and he debuted for AEW thirteen months later for a confusing run that technically ended in February 2022. Following NJPW and TNA stints Rush returned to AEW in May 2024. He also wrestled in ROH for the first time since 2017. He has been with Tony Khan ever since.

Top Flight previously expanded from the tag team of brothers to a faction that included Darius Martin, Dante Martin, Action Andretti, and Rush. The brothers split from Rush and Andretti back in December, but lost their first two-on-two match at the Winter Is Coming Collision.

Lio took to X (fka Twitter) this morning and began an onslaught of unhinged tweets directed at Top Flight. He responded to the recent challenge from Darius and said they will wrestle when Martin shows him respect. The Man of The Hour shared a photo of the former four-man faction with Willow Nightingale and said that he should've "slapped the s**t" out of Darius then.

In the middle of the tweet storm, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion made comments on what brought on unhappiness in this current AEW run.

"Being happy where I work has always been such a high priority for me. I was happy when I resigned to @AEW until I figured out I’d have to team with these mfs," Lio Rush wrote on X.

Rush then shared a follow-up message, continuing the theme of hating on Top Flight. The former TNA X Division Champion made it clear he is no fan of the Martin Brothers.

"Blessed to be able to live out my childhood dream. Pissed that I have to do that looking at Top Flight every week."

Rush has continued his barrage of social media shots, with many one-word posts and jabs at fans and others. He warned that people are "awakening a dragon," and at one point received a response from Ricochet, who said he doesn't need Top Flight.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will invade the H-E-B Center in Austin, TX for Wednesday's Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

Max Caster issues Open Challenge

MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes

World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns World Trios Championship: PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong

Dynamite will be the go-home episode for Grand Slam: Australia. There is no Collision scheduled for Saturday as Grand Slam will take place on Saturday at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia.

