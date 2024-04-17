Former WWE star reacts to Mercedes Mone’s (fka Sasha Banks) backstage attack with a cryptic post

A former WWE star has responded to Mercedes Mone's backstage assault with an intriguing post. The talent in question is Athena.

The Fallen Goddess became a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion by confronting former TBS Champion Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing 2022. Before signing with AEW, Athena had established herself as an in-ring specialist through her six-year stint in WWE, where she won the NXT Women's Championship once.

Another former WWE Superstar, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE), made her AEW debut last month on Dynamite: Big Business. The CEO has her crosshairs locked on the TBS Championship that is currently held by Julia Hart. The Princess of The Black Throne will defend her title against Mone's old rival Willow Nightingale at the upcoming pay-per-view Dynasty 2024.

Mone fell victim to an attack from a mysterious assailant during her backstage interview last week on Dynamite. The assault prompted speculations among fans as to the identity of the attacker. Ahead of the upcoming episode of the Wednesday-night flagship show, the former IWGP Women's Champion was announced to address last week's attack.

The announcement drew forth a response from Athena, who took to X/Twitter to write:

".@AEW D*** what a shame.... Come on minions, someone gotta know what happened?!?!" tweeted Athena.

The reigning ROH Women's World Champion had already reacted to the assault suffered by Mone last week. It remains to be seen whether Athena or her "minions" are involved in the matter in any way.

Ex-WWE star Nikki Bella nearly contacted Tony Khan after watching Mercedes Mone in AEW

In her first promo on AEW TV, Mercedes Mone voiced her plan to jumpstart a global revolution in women's wrestling. Her arrival has arguably added to the credibility of the promotion's women's division. Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently revealed that Mone's work in AEW almost inspired her to call Tony Khan for a run in the company.

Speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, the two time WWE Divas Champion said:

"When I saw Mercedes debut and cut her promo, that line stuck with me, 'Here, we're going to make the evolution worldwide.' I was like, 'They do.' It goes into many leagues, is what she means, it doesn't have to be at one place. It can be at all these places where all these women are wrestling at. I go, 'Brie, I think I can do it for a year. I can do it here to here and go every week.' Then, I thought of Matteo. I had a good week of like, 'This is it. I'm going to call Tony Khan. I'm your girl. I will commit.' Then, I was like, 'I can't do that to my son right now. He needs me." [H/T - Fightful]

Mone is set to make her in-ring debut for AEW at Double or Nothing 2024 for the TBS Title.

Who do you think attacked Mercedes Mone? Sound off!

