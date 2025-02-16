Former WWE star sends a massive warning to The Hurt Syndicate: "We're gonna kick their a**"

A major AEW star has claimed that his faction has what it takes to bring down The Hurt Syndicate. A feud between the two sides has been hinted at by the promotion, so this may be put to the test right away.

The Murder Machines are the next duo that have stepped up, and they look to put Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin's title reign to a quick end. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, the two came out after the champions successfully defended their titles against The Gunns, a sign that they wanted the next shot.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Lance Archer addressed their possible feud with The Hurt Syndicate. He claimed that he and Brian Cage had what it takes to get the better of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, and they could be the ones to dethrone them. For now, he is being more patient as he has mentioned how he will wait for their chance to come.

"When that time comes, we just gotta go out there and kick a**. And now it kinda seems like we have a direction with The Hurt Syndicate, and that's what we're gonna do, we're gonna kick their a**." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Brian Cage sent a message to The Hurt Syndicate after AEW Dynamite

A few minutes after AEW Dynamite, Brian Cage immediately began talking smack, as he claimed that despite the group being there to "hurt people," they had nothing on him. He also mentioned how having the Murderhawk Monster by his side gave them a winning chance.

"They can hurt all the people they want, ain't no way they are hurting this machine. I got a murder hawk over here with me too."

MVP has yet to issue an official statement from The Hurt Syndicate, but the group seemed to welcome the challenge based on their reaction to Archer coming out. It is unclear whether this will finally be the duo to push Lashley and Benjamin to their limits.

