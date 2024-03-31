Former WWE star sends a message to Adam Copeland and Tony Khan following AEW return after 4 years

A former WWE star had a heartfelt message for Adam Copeland and Tony Khan after returning to AEW for the first time in four years.

Matt Cardona, then known as Zack Ryder, first made a name for himself in WWE. During the start of his WWE career, Cardona formed a tag team with Curt Hawkins and they were called the Edgeheads. They would help Edge (now known as Adam Copeland) during his matches.

Cardona's career came full circle when he made a surprise return on AEW Collision tonight to answer Copeland's open challenge for the TNT Championship. Following the match, Matt Cardona took to social media to pen a beautiful note for The Rated-R Superstar for saving his career many years ago.

"We went from sitting in catering about to be fired, to wrestling guys like Undertaker, Batista, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, etc. We learned so much from working so close to Adam. Our first time at WrestleMania was being involved in the main event! I thought the next year at WrestleMania, it’d be Edge vs. Hawkins vs. Ryder. That didn’t happen. LOL," an excerpt from Cardona's note.

Cardona continued to thank Copeland and Tony Khan for the opportunity to compete in his dream match.

"Last night in Canada, Adam had the Cope Open... An open challenge for his TNT Championship. I accepted. The fans didn’t forget the history. There was a HOLY S**T chant on my God da*n entrance. I may have lost but I learned even more from Adam from that match. It was a night that I’ll never forget. I finally wrestled my dream match. Thank you Adam. Thank you @TonyKhan for the opportunity," Cardona concluded his note.

Check out the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona breaks silence following match against Adam Copeland

Matt Cardona and Adam Copeland put on an incredible match on Collision. Their storytelling throughout the match was sensational. However, despite his best efforts, Cardona wasn't able to beat his mentor.

Following, the match AEW cameras caught up with Cardona who opened up about what it was like to finally get his dream match.

“This is literally my dream match and I’m not even talking about our history, The Edgeheads, you know, all of that. He taught me everything that I know in this business. He saved my career, I’m not even talking about that. I’m saying pre-me even being a pro wrestler, looking up to Adam, looking up to Jay. Those were the guys who they made it, when they made it to the top of this business, I thought maybe someone like me can, you know, and to have this match, you know, I honestly thought it wasn’t going to happen. Adam had retired, he comes back, we’re not in the same company, but always ready, right? It’s not just a nickname or a hashtag or a catchphrase, it’s the way I live my life, my career and everything he’s taught me over the years."

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona then went on to issue another challenge for Adam Copeland in his hometown of Long Island, New York. It remains to be seen if The Rated-R Superstar will answer his challenge.

Poll : Do you want to see Matt Cardona vs. Adam Copeland again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion