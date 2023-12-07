Former WWE Superstar has finally returned to AEW as one of The Devil’s henchmen, according to fans

Fans have spotted an AEW star as one of the Devil's henchmans. The name in question is Kyle O'Reilly.

Last week, after Samoa Joe saved AEW World Champion MJF from an attack by the Devil's Henchmen, the two decided to battle against them.

This week, while Samoa Joe was waiting in the ring for his partner MJF, the Devil's henchmen surrounded the ring before the lights went out.

A Twitter user shared a glimpse of one of the henchmen and revealed he resembled Kyle O'Reilly.

"Look at that movement... that's Kyle O'Reilly!! AEWDynamite," wrote the user.

Fans react to the possibility of Kyle O'Reilly as one of the Devil's henchmen

Later, the titantron showed MJF being taken out by the henchmen backstage.

Kyle O'Reilly has been out of action for over 17 months now. In his last bout, the latter lost to Jon Moxley. His last appearence was in August 2022.

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly gave an injury update

Kyle O'Reilly has been out for more than a year. The latter had surgery in September 2022 but hasn't returned to the squared circle due to medical complications.

Recently, Kyle took to Instagram and posted a clip of him getting fit. He also shared that despite the surgery, he was still in pain.

“I had my neck fused last September to fix some nerves that had gotten themselves compressed somehow. I’m sure a career of landing on my head for a living played a role but sadly we’ll never know. Regardless, I had been in pain and losing strength in my right arm for some time and no amount of tape or denial could delay my surgery any longer," wrote Kyle O'Reilly.

Fans firmly believe that O'Reilly has made his return as one of the Devil's henchmen.

