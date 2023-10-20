Former WWE Superstar open to AEW return; last appeared 1140 days ago

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was once a part of AEW, and if reports are to be believed, he is open to making a comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

That was reported by Fightful, where they also mentioned a few more details about Cardona’s relationship with AEW. The report says that the former WWE Superstar does not have a relationship, so to speak, with Tony Khan’s company.

It also says that if the terms were favorable, he would not be against making an appearance. He was last seen in an AEW ring almost 1140 days ago.

Since then, he has gone on to enjoy a new lease of life in IMPACT Wrestling and, in particular, the National Wrestling Alliance, where he currently performs. He is also a one-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

If he does make his way to Tony Khan's company, then it will be interesting to see who he will go up against, given that the roster is much more stacked than 3 years ago.

Matt Cardona reveals what can make him join WWE

Matt Cardona appeared on the latest episode of The Hump by Fightful, where he revealed what it would take for him to move to the Stamford-based promotion.

He straight up said that the two things that would be primary for his move would be money and the creative team's ideas.

“Listen, if I get a phone call right now, of course I’d pick it up and we’d have a conversation. I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or wrestle at WrestleMania again, but for right now, I’m having the time of my life, I’m having so much fun, I’m making so much money. What would it take? Cash and creative, you know? There’s no guarantees in wrestling, but I’d need some intention, you know what I’m saying? I don’t just want to be another guy on the roster, been there and done that, and nothing against that, but I did that. I’m over it,” Cardona said. [H/T Fightful]

Just like with AEW, a lot has changed in WWE since he was last present there. With new champions and new stars, a lot can happen with Cardona in his former workplace.

Where will Matt Cardona end up? Let us know in the comments section below.

