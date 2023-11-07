Former WWE Superstar reacts to being called Adam Copeland’s “b*tch”

A former WWE Superstar recently reacted to being called Adam Copeland's b*tch at a professional wrestling event. The superstar in question is Matt Cardona.

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) gained popularity during his 15-year tenure in WWE, where he won the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championship. Cardona was released from the company in 2020 as part of budget cuts.

Cardona recently posted a video of a GCW event on Twitter/X. In the clip, the 38-year-old is seen walking through the audience, along with his partner Steph De Lander, when he comes across a fan sign that says, "Here for Edge's B*tch."

Matt Cardona, taking offense, shouted, "I'm Nobody's B*tch." The former WWE Superstar later took to social media and posted:

"I may be an Edgehead but I am NOT @RatedRCope’s B***H! @GCWrestling_"

Click here to see Matt Cardona's post on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

From 2007-2008, Matt Cardona and Bryan Myers (FKA Curt Hawkins) played the role of Adam Copeland's (FKA Edge) associates and were together known as Edgeheads.

Matt Cardona expressed excitement after Adam Copeland's debut in All Elite Wrestling and said he wanted to face the Rated R superstar in a dream match.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long wants Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) to retire Sting in AEW

Sting recently announced the intended timeline for taking retirement from professional wrestling. The WCW Legend said he would fight his last match at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view next year, following which he would hang up his wrestling boots.

The Icon's announcement sent the wrestling fans into speculation about who would be Sting's final opponent. Speaking recently on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said he wanted Adam Copeland to be Sting's last opponent.

"For him to step away – and that’s a thing a lot of guys need to learn too: you got to know when to take the cape off man, I’m telling ya. Sting understands now, what’s his age? 64/65 years old? Why not enjoy the rest of your life? I think his last opponent: the guy that just stepped in there; I’d like to see him with Adam Copeland," Teddy Long said. [From 04:27 onward]

Who do you think should be Sting's last opponent in AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here