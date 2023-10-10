Former WWE Superstar wins a world title amid current AEW absence

A former WWE Superstar, who is currently signed with AEW, has achieved a milestone by winning a world title while he has been absent from the All Elite promotion for quite some time now.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger. Spears has been a member of the AEW roster since the beginning of the company. However, the company seems to have no plans for him, and perhaps due to lack of direction, Spears has been absent for the past several months.

Nevertheless, The Chair Man is exploring the wrestling business outside the boundaries of Tony Khan's promotion in the meantime and has appeared in a few indie wrestling promotions to sharpen his craft and regain his momentum before his eventual return to AEW TV.

Meanwhile, Shawn Spears has finally achieved a big milestone by capturing the world title of an Australian wrestling promotion, World Series Wrestling (WSW). During the WSW Full Throttle tour: Night 1, Spears managed to prevail in a back-and-forth encounter against Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, to win the world title.

Former WWE Superstar has a message for major wrestling promotions after the world title win

The WCW world title seems to have boosted the confidence of Shawn Spears, as he made some bold claims after the championship win. Spears put major wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW on notice by finally capturing the gold.

"This World Title here means that I am a pressure player. It means that I perform at my very best when the rope is pulled to its tightest point. And in Australia, I have proved, that even an Indie God can fall. But for years, it's been, 'Shawn is underrated, underutilized". So, this is to wrestlers and promoters, especially promoters, all of you, get your heads out of your a***s. Put me where I deserve to be. Give me, what I have earned, because if you don't, I'm gonna f***ing take it all anyway," Spears said.

While Shawn Spears is on a world tour in the quest to find his momentum, he remains unannounced for any future AEW shows as of now. Henceforth, only time will tell when his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion would come.

