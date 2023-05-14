Former WWE talent suffers defeat on AEW return after 917 days

Tonight on AEW TV, a former WWE wrestler made a return after nearly three years. Unfortunately, Allysin Kay suffered a tough loss against The Outcasts' Toni Storm.

The Detroit-born star had wrestled in a couple of matches in World Wrestling Entertainment. She was part of the Mae Young Classic tournament back in 2018. Sadly, she did not advance far enough in the tournament as she lost to Mia Yim in the first round.

Kay is also not a stranger to AEW. Her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion was back in 2020 at the Full Gear pay-per-view. She was unsuccessful in challenging Serena Deeb for the NWA Women's Championship.

Tonight, she made her return to the promotion to wrestle former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Although the match only went on for a few minutes, the former WWE talent did put on a commendable effort. But in the end, it was The Outcasts member who managed to pick up the win.

After the match Storm, Saraya, and Ruby Soho gave the fallen star the 'spray-paint' treatment and celebrated the Australian-born star's victory.

