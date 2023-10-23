Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion back in the gym amid Survivor Series return rumors [Photo]

The world of pro wrestling is no stranger to drama for the past year with former WWE and AEW star CM Punk.

Punk was fired from AEW after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. There have been rumors of a comeback to the promotion where he made a name for himself.

WWE has also been teasing references to Seth Rollins in his recent program with Shinsuke Nakamura. When Rollins called himself the 'best in the world,' Michael Cole referenced his ROH promo.

Furthermore, the promotion's broadcasting partner for RAW, the USA Network, is not backing down from these rumors either, as they are also teasing Punk's return to the company on Instagram.

To add more intrigue to the mix, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion himself took to his Instagram story, sharing a gym selfie that left fans pondering its significance. Is he getting back for in-ring action? Is a WWE return in the cards?

Check out his Instagram story below:

With the promotion dropping multiple references to Punk in recent weeks, many believe that the star could make an appearance at Survivor Series, which is scheduled to take place in his hometown of Chicago.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants to see CM Punk face Seth Rollins

Mark Henry discussed CM Punk's potential return to the global juggernaut following his AEW exit.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry stated that he wants to see Punk return to the Stamford-based promotion and challenge Seth Rollins for the world title.

"I don't want to see nothing more than [CM Punk challenging Rollins]," Mark Henry said. "That would be a monumental deal for both parties involved. It would be monumental to hear CM Punk's music play, to come out against Seth Rollins."

Punk had his last match in Tony Khan's promotion against Samoa Joe, where he defended his real AEW World Championship at All In. After this match, he was released from the promotion, and since then, rumors of his return to the Stamford-based promotion have been circulating.

Do you think Punk is returning to the global juggernaut? Sound off in the comments section below.