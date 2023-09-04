Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion reveals he has signed new "big fat contract" with AEW

The AEW All Out Media Scrum is a veritable quote fest and a former WWE Heavyweight Champion, known for his in-ring charisma, has revealed what Tony Khan offered him to make him stay on with AEW.

That WWE icon is none other than Christian Cage. At the scrum, he had this to say about his new contract with the company:

“Might have even been some of you people, who said I wasn’t worth the hype? I think I proved you all wrong. I know I proved Tony Khan right. He just re-signed me to a big fat contract, he opened the vault for me and I deserve every single penny that I got.” [h/t Wrestletalk]

Christian Cage remains one of the biggest names on the roster in the Tony Khan-led company, along with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, among others. The Pontiff of Peepulation was an integral part of the Attitude Era in WWE and was well-loved by the audience for his comic acts with the legend Edge, whose contract with the promotion recently ended.

Captain Charisma has been wrestling since the 90s and has feuded with top stars like Chris Jericho, Diamond Dallas Page, Bubba Ray Dudley, and many others.

Sonny Kiss is done with AEW

Sonny Kiss, who was on the AEW roster a while ago, has been removed from it without any fanfare. She began her career in 2011, wrestling in the independent circuit and Lucha Underground before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

Kiss is one of the few female wrestlers to have gone up against male wrestlers, in Battle Royale matches as well as singles. She is one of the few female wrestlers to have challenged Cody Rhodes to a championship match.

What do you think about the roster changes in AEW? Does Tony Khan have something else in mind? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena