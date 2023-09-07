Former WWE writer claims that CM Punk was always hard to work with

CM Punk notably has a bad reputation for being difficult to work with. While some attributed his AEW strife to recent backstage issues, former actor and WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. claims the star has always been difficult.

Punk was notably ridiculed after he failed to pull off Hangman Page's Buckshot Lariat in a match. Even the Young Bucks took a shot at the botch, which led many to question whether he was still fit to compete at his age.

During a recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. addressed claims that some wrestlers believe that CM Punk was simply grumpy because of the pain he was in, as opposed to his inability to keep up with the current generation.

"He can’t work the way he used to, and these young guys can do all this crazy s**t and he can’t, and you saw him even try to do some of these things, like Hangman Page’s Buckshot Lariat, and he kinda f**ked that up. A lot of the wrestlers that I was talking to said that’s why he was the way he was."

Prinze Jr. continued:

"My thing was like: he was like that when I knew him? His back was hurting all the time! I get being grumpy when you’re in pain, but you gotta treat people with dignity!"

Many wild reports broke about CM Punk after both of his backstage altercations, and Eric Bischoff recently reacted to it all. Despite not being on good terms with The Second City Saint, he largely believes that Dave Meltzer was disingenuous.

According to Prinze Jr., wrestlers outside of AEW and WWE don't want to work with CM Punk

According to some reports, the AEW roster was largely against CM Punk, and not only those he had alleged confrontations with. But could there be stars outside of the promotion who are less than fond of him too?

Earlier during the same episode, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the wrestling ventures he's tried to begin, and how these stars outright refused to work with Punk.

"I am not joking. Every singer wrestler that I reached out to, but one, said 'Anything you need, I would love to help you, just don't hire Phil' And this is over ten. It's over ten. And only one didn't say anything, and I don't know how they feel about the guy."

It remains to be seen if this will be the same case for other big promotions that CM Punk hasn't wrestled in yet. On the other hand, perhaps the veteran has already silently retired.

