ForMercedes begins trending on Twitter following Sasha Banks' stunning NJPW debut 

After Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Varnado) made her heavily rumored debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the hashtag #ForMercedes is currently trending on Twitter.

Several trademark applications by Banks were recently submitted, with one being "Mercedes Moné," under which Banks made her debut. After Kairi successfully defended the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano, the lights went out, and Sasha Banks made her way to the ring using her new ring name.

Sasha Banks made a grand appearance and was sporting new wrestling gear. She attacked Kairi and held up her championship belt. Moné later grabbed a microphone and said that she was the CEO of the NJPW women's division and would be challenging for the title at the Battle Of The Valley event on February 18 in San Jose.

Following her big appearance, Twitter users went bonkers with the hashtag #ForMercedes. Check out the fans' reactions below.

CEOszn @Sajizzle #STARDOM #ForMercedes twitter.com/trulyadriana/s… Adriana🌸 @trulyadriana You could tell she was so nervous but so so happy 🥹 this has been her dream for a while, go and crush it superstar You could tell she was so nervous but so so happy 🥹 this has been her dream for a while, go and crush it superstar 💙💸 https://t.co/VhUHNgTClt I’m sure she is still bawling with happiness right now #WK17 I’m sure she is still bawling with happiness right now #WK17 #STARDOM #ForMercedes twitter.com/trulyadriana/s…

Michael Nicholas @Twistedskies87



#ForMercedes That alone was worth staying up for. That alone was worth staying up for. #ForMercedes

WrestleSTACK @WrestleSTACK



The CEO, Mercedes Mone’ Somebody buy me some San José tickets. Some good ones 🤣 #wk17 #ForMercedes The CEO, Mercedes Mone’ Somebody buy me some San José tickets. Some good ones 🤣 #wk17 #ForMercedes The CEO, Mercedes Mone’ 💙 🔥

Naomi and Banks walked out of WWE in May 2022 over alleged creative differences with the previous management. While the former six-time women's champion is now a part of NJPW, Naomi is yet to return to wrestling.

It has also been speculated that Banks could appear as Saraya's mystery partner on the January 11, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite.

How do you feel about The Boss challenging for the IWGP Women's Championship at Battle of the Valley? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

