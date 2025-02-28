"FREE FROM AEW PRISON," "Please kick Cody in the face" - Fans erupt following reports of popular star's massive WWE return

AEW recently released some top names like Ricky Starks (aka Ricky Saints), Miro, and Malakai Black. There have been reports about Black coming back to WWE, and the fans want him to kick Cody Rhodes in the face when he returns.

Malakai Black was signed to AEW from 2021 to 2025. There have been reports that the former NXT Champion will be returning to WWE soon, which has led to some interesting reactions from the wrestling fans.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Black's return to the Stamford-based promotion is in the works.

The fans reacted to the reports and are happy to see Black leave All Elite Wrestling. One fan wants to see Black kick Cody Rhodes in the face on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Some other fans shared their excitement for Malakai Black's potential return and claimed he'll return on SmackDown after WrestleMania since his wife, Zelina Vega, is a part of the blue brand. Another fan wants to see Black return with his old NXT theme song.

It's going to be Raw after Mania or SmackDown after Mania since Zelina is on SmackDown," tweeted a fan.

"Oh good. I wonder why he disappeared after they fired him from WWE. Glad he is getting back into pro wrestling. Awesome for us the fans !" said this one.

"If he doesn’t come back with his old entrance and theme then massive fumble," wrote another.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette claims Malakai Black wanted to get out of AEW

Malakai Black's booking in AEW was often questionable. Many wondered why he never held a singles title in the promotion and mainly wrestled in tag and trios matches as compared to singles competition.

In a recent edition of The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette noted how AEW didn't waste any time in repackaging The House of Black to The Hounds of Hell after Malakai's departure. Cornette also claimed Black wanted to get out of the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"That's the one that people have been expecting probably most for a while because he hadn't made any secret of it and there hadn't been any hidden part of Malakai Black leaving to the point where they went ahead and repackaged his minions or followers or group disciples already on television without him moving on past him before he was even officially released. So it's not like this is a sudden in the middle of the night. He's wanted to get out of there."

The fans will have to wait and see if Malakai Black makes his return to WWE in the upcoming weeks or after WrestleMania 41.

