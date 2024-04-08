“Free Sheamus,” “He might go to AEW” - Fans speculate on The Celtic Warrior’s WWE future amid continued TV absence

Recently, Sheamus provided a personal update. He talked about his absence from WWE, but guaranteed that great things were in store for him this year. This led fans to speculate about a change coming concerning his career.

The Celtic Warrior was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion around almost seven and a half months ago. This was during Edge's final match in WWE. While The Rated-R Superstar has gone on to debut in AEW and have a great run, the former United States Champion has yet to do anything in the ring since then.

While appearing on the Premiere League Fan Fest, Sheamus commented on his future, telling fans that this year, many things could be in store for him despite his long absence.

Seeing as his contract was reportedly set to expire this year, many fans believed that he could head to AEW sometime soon and they were looking forward to this.

Some fans noted how he could end up being affiliated with the Blackpool Combat Club as he was close with some members of the group including Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro).

One fan even suggested that he could make the move after seeing how well Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) has been doing.

Sheamus was recently spotted with AEW star Miro

Last week, The Celtic Warrior was spotted with an absent AEW star. This would be Miro, someone who he was close to outside of the ring.

He was seen with the former TNT Champion at a Major League Soccer match. Miro has not been seen in AEW since Worlds End in December when he faced Andrade El Idolo in a singles match.

It remains to be seen if Sheamus jumps ship, but seeing as he has a great relationship with a lot of talent on the roster, it could be a reason for him to consider making a move.

