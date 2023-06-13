"Fu*k off" - 9-time WWE Intercontinental Champion responds to being asked to retire

If there is one word that wrestlers fear more than any other, it's "retirement," but a current AEW star and former WWE Intercontinental Champion has taken the word to heart and lashed out at a fan who has called for them to hang up their boots.

The star in question is Chris Jericho, who recently turned down the chance to be one of Sting's final opponents before the WWE Hall of Famer retires for good.

Upon hearing this, a fan on social media claimed that Jericho should join Sting in retiring this year due to "The Ocho's" ideas and ego getting in the way of AEW talents' growth. It's safe to say that Jericho wasn't happy about this comment and responded with a short message.

Hex @AngelusHector @WrestlingNewsCo Jericho needs to retire. Sting will do so this year but Jericho’s ideas and ego is just ruining this company. @WrestlingNewsCo Jericho needs to retire. Sting will do so this year but Jericho’s ideas and ego is just ruining this company.

"Hey Angelus...Fu*k Off." tweeted @IAmJericho.

Jericho stated in an interview back in 2021 that he wasn't exactly sure when he would eventually retire from the ring, given how many times he thought he was done with wrestling over the years. Nonetheless, at the time of writing, it seems that "The Ocho" still has a lot left in his tank.

A former WWE Superstar has also called for Chris Jericho to retire

It seems as if the fans aren't the only ones who would prefer it if Chris Jericho decided to call it a day on his wrestling career, as former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree also thinks it's time for The Ocho's retirement.

During a recent interview with "Wrestling Then and Now," Dupree was asked to describe the current AEW star in a few words or send a message to him so that he could see it. Dupree simply responded by saying, "Please retire."

Warren VanHeeren @wgvanheeren @IAmJericho Chris Jericho doesn’t need to retire because Jericho is a wrestling God @IAmJericho Chris Jericho doesn’t need to retire because Jericho is a wrestling God

Jericho has achieved pretty much everything in the pro wrestling business, but given how many people keep telling him to retire, one thing is for certain: he won't go quietly.

When do you think Chris Jericho will hang up his wrestling boots? Let us know in the comments section below!

