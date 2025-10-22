"Full blown liar," "Just let her go and let her come to WWE" - Fans react after Tony Khan addresses Britt Baker's AEW status

Tony Khan has recently addressed Britt Baker's absence from AEW. Fans have reacted to this, with many no longer believing his statements and some hoping she goes to WWE instead.Baker has not been seen since November, when she competed against Penelope Ford during a match on AEW Dynamite. There has also been no mention of her on-screen, nor have there been any reports on possible booking plans for her. This has led to speculation regarding her future with the company.Tony Khan recently gave an update on Britt Baker during an interview. He confirmed that she was still with the promotion and was looking forward to seeing her back soon. Fans have reacted to this and were confused by TK's statements. Many fans wondered why he could not book her return, seeing as he has the most influence within the company. They were dumbfounded by his statements.Others could no longer believe him as he was either giving vague or contradicting statements. One fan claimed that he should let Baker go to WWE, seeing as there were no immediate plans for her, unlike other stars such as Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné. Light Yagami @LightYagami101LINKDoes he not know hes the booker and runs AEWC-adzi @c_adziLINK@TonyKhan then book her in something you are the owner/booker.they call me Rob @TheGoatweedLINKHe should let the booker know - oh, wait...Connor @xConnor_99LINKIt feels like he says this every few weeks.🎤N-jay 🏀 @_Njay3LINKEverything he says is so inaunthentic lolEdz29Ski @Edz8SLINKFull blown Liar @TonyKhanYoung Chove 15 @ImYoungChove15LINKJust let her go and let her come to WWE. Simple. He's too busy building the company around Mercedes and ToniHow long does Britt Baker have left in her contract?There has been speculation that Britt Baker could go to WWE following her extended absence from AEW. There have also been reports that the Stamford-based promotion has shown interest in her.Earlier this month, during a Q&amp;A Session by Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp provided information on Baker's contract. As it stands, she still has a year on her deal. However, this is barring injury time, and this could add another year to her deal. This means that her contract will end sometime in 2027.“Her contract goes at least a year. At least a year. And then they could add injury time to it, assuming it’s like every other deal. That would take her well into 2027.”Fightful Wrestling @FightfulLINK.@SeanRossSapp answered these questions on Select Answers today. - Britt Baker vanishing in AEW - WWE Wrestlepalooza ESPN grade - Jazmyn NyxBaker is also reportedly ready for in-ring competition, so it seems like the ball is in AEW's court. With roughly two months to go in the year, it remains to be seen whether fans will get to see her make her return before 2025 comes to an end.