"Future AEW Main Eventer," "What a disgrace" - Fans erupt after popular star makes history on Collision

AEW is coming out of its inaugural Spring BreakThru editions of Dynamite and Collision, with Double Or Nothing on the horizon. The fanbase is riled up this week after Tony Khan decided to crown new champions recently. One surprise title change is drawing viral reactions from around the industry.

Nick Wayne is your new ROH World Television Champion. Amid tension within The Patriarchy, Wednesday's Dynamite: Spring BreakThru saw Christian Cage reveal how he secured Wayne the title match, and a spot in the upcoming NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament. The 19-year-old then dethroned The Ace of Space in the co-main event of Thursday's Collision: Spring BreakThru.

The Prodigy is celebrating his first singles championship since starting full-time with Tony Khan. The Patriarchy held the World Trios Championship for 36 days last year. The faction seemed satisfied as they watched Wayne's 11-minute title win at Collision, and the man himself took to X to tout the honor to fans and critics.

Wayne's big title win brought mixed reactions from the world of wrestling. Many AEW and ROH die-hards celebrated the win, with countless comments on how "Daddy" or Christian was proud, despite the tension between the new champ and The Father.

One popular narrative is how Wayne's first singles championship in Tony Khan's company is indicative of his future in the industry. However, not everyone is thrilled, as many fans shared thoughts on how Wayne isn't ready or Komander's reign didn't need to end, while others are taking the opportunity to knock the second-generation champion for whatever reason.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"What a disgrace. ROH used to be fn great. At least this is the Television Championship not the World Heavyweight," wrote one fan.

AEW Dynamite update for next week

All Elite Wrestling will invade Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA, for Dynamite next Wednesday and the latest Collision special. Below is the updated lineup:

Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semi-final: Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

AEW will tape the Playoff Palooza Collision after Dynamite, to air in the usual Saturday night timeslot on TNT. Top Flight vs. CRU in a Tornado Match has been announced for the episode, along with Hologram's return.

