"GAME CHANGER" - AEW fans go berserk after learning Tony Khan has secretly signed 16-year veteran

According to a recent report, Tony Khan has secretly signed a 16-year wrestling veteran to AEW. Fans have now reacted to Shane Taylor seemingly inking a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan has consistently signed the hottest wrestling free agents to his company over the past few years. All Elite Wrestling recently secured the services of prominent names like Will Ospreay and Bryan Keith. Meanwhile, former WWE star Mercedes Mone is also rumored to join the Jacksonville-based company soon.

Shane Taylor has been active on the independent wrestling scene for over a decade. He is best known for his time in Ring of Honor. Taylor has also made sporadic appearances on AEW and ROH TV, competing against top stars like Keith Lee and Samoa Joe.

Fightful Select recently reported that Shane Taylor secretly signed an AEW contract in 2023. The outlet added that more members could be added to the star's faction, Shane Taylor Promotions.

Many fans on Twitter were excited about Shane Taylor potentially joining the All Elite Wrestling roster in a full-time capacity.

While several fans praised the potential signing, some were not too pleased with the deal:

Tony Khan's potential new signing, Shane Taylor, wrestled on this week's AEW Collision

Shane Taylor locked horns with Daniel Garcia in a one-on-one match on the latest episode of AEW Collision. Despite a valiant effort, Taylor suffered defeat at the hands of Garcia.

It will be interesting to see what the Tony Khan-led creative team will have in store for Shane Taylor after he reportedly signed a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling. Will Taylor take on Garcia in a rematch soon? Only time will tell.

