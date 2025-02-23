"Game changer" "Cant wait to see him get buried" - Netizens react as Tony Khan confirms top free agent is coming to AEW

Tony Khan confirmed that a top free agent is coming to AEW. Fans have now reacted to the announcement with many seemingly welcoming the addition.

Speedball Mike Bailey is one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the world. For the past couple of years, Bailey made TNA Wrestling his home, where he was a top star. He even won the X-Division Championship three times. Despite a successful stint with the promotion, he chose not to renew his contract last year and left the company. Following this, there were reports that Mike Bailey was headed to AEW but nothing was confirmed until now.

Tony Khan recently took to social media to confirm that former TNA star Speedball Mike Bailey was on his way to AEW.

"Speedball is Coming to AEW! @SpeedballBailey Saturday Night #AEWCollision Right NOW On @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax!"

Since Tony made this announcement, fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on All Elite Wrestling's newest hire.

Screengrab of fan reactions (Credit: Fan reactions on X/Twitter)

Mick Foley confirms that he won't accept Tony Khan's offer to join AEW

After retiring from in-ring competition, Mick Foley made sporadic appearances for WWE. He was also the onscreen General Manager for RAW for a couple of years. However, it looks like his days of being a regular feature on TV are far behind him.

During a recent interview with Casino Beats, Mick Foley was asked if he would accept a managerial role in AEW if Tony offered him one. The WWE legend replied that he would not want to take up such a role in the Jacksonville-based promotion due to the amount of traveling involved.

"Well, what’s funny is I met with Tony Khan for lunch years and years ago and I would occasionally, back when I was on Twitter [X], I’d occasionally DM him like ‘Hey, see if you can get the music to Thunderstruck for Thunder Rosa,' just little things like that for. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to travel every week to do a show. I really like what I’m doing now. I like being able to pick or choose and I do keep busy. But I like the idea that if I don’t want to be on the road, I just don’t take bookings for a week or two, and then I have myself two or three weeks off," Foley said.

It will be interesting to see if Speedball Mike Bailey's career will flourish under the AEW banner.

